Chichester design company Three Sixty Design Solutions launches acoustic consultancy services

A fast growing multi-disciplinary design company in Chichester has launched acoustic consultancy services to help clients manage sound and vibration issues.

By James TourgoutContributor
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:24 GMT

Three Sixty Design Solutions – with offices at Hills Barn in Appledram Lane South – is providing the specialist service in building, environmental and infrastructure acoustics.

It will complement the 30-strong firm’s services in architecture, building surveying, structural engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and fire engineering, specialist surveying, project management and contract administration.

Its acoustic expertise covers the entire project spectrum from inception to completion in multiple sectors including residential, commercial, industrial, office, health and education.

Three Sixty Design Solutions managing director Gareth Pryce
Gareth Pryce, managing director at Three Sixty Design Solutions, said: “All noise sensitive or noise generating development has the potential to impact upon our world and requires consideration from the outset.

“Sound issues are becoming increasing important at all stages of the project life cycle whether in terms of compliance and regulation or in the drive to realise sustainable, cost-effective and higher quality developments.

“Effective acoustic control can make developments viable which may not have been possible otherwise due to their location, sensitivity or unique circumstances while allowing economically critical schemes to proceed in a tightening regulatory landscape.”

Gareth added: “Introducing acoustic design and engineering capabilities to our portfolio of services capitalises on the longstanding expertise of our team and allows us to meet increasing client demand for this specialist area of support.

“It means we can introduce bespoke noise and vibration control into the fabric of buildings at the earliest design opportunity as well as deliver retrofitted solutions during refurbishment or regeneration of existing structures.”

Three Sixty Design Solutions’ acoustic services cover the survey, architecture, design, engineering and build phases of developments.

They include assessment of masterplans and concept designs; acoustics, overheating and ventilation design modelling; planning application support; building regulations design criteria; and architectural acoustics including heritage and listed buildings.

Measures may include sound insulation, noise transfer management within buildings, consideration of room acoustics, sound absorption and building vibration isolation.

Early analysis and assessment may also help make developments more viable or effective which may not have otherwise been possible.

Visit 360designsolutions.co.uk for more details and to see case studies.

