Chichester firm Three Sixty steps up graduate recruitment drive with three new appointments

A multi-disciplinary firm in Chichester is building for the future with a trio of graduate appointments as it continues to grow.

TOP THREE: Three Sixty Design Solutions has welcomed, from left, BIM assistant Lukmon Timson, architectural assistant Raza Ghanbari and building services design engineer Isaac Moore to its South regional office in Chichester.

Three Sixty Design Solutions has welcomed architectural assistant Raza Ghanbari, building services design engineer Isaac Moore and BIM assistant Lukmon Timson to its south regional office at Hills Barn in Appledram.

They join as part of the firm’s graduate recruitment programme to employ the best and brightest talent as part of its long-term strategy.Three Sixty Design Solutions delivers survey, design and build solutions for commercial and public sector clients in multiple sectors nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Gareth Pryce, who leads the business with directors Simon Avery and Harvey Ford, said: “A very warm welcome goes to Raza, Isaac and Lukmon.

“They join a highly professional, talented, dedicated, and friendly, team committed to delivering exceptional service for our many valued clients.

“Our investment in them and other new talent is key to building upon the success of the business and realising future growth targets.

“With their enthusiasm, commitment and fresh ideas, I look forward to seeing them make a major contribution to the business going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hat-trick of appointments brings Three Sixty Design’s Solutions headcount up to 33.

Three Sixty Design Solutions provides architectural services, building surveying, structural engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and fire engineering, specialist surveying, and project management and contract administration.

This includes such cutting-edge innovations as 3D measurement, laser scanning, imaging and realisation technologies, and acoustic consultancy services.

Raza, Lukmon and Isaac are the latest graduates to join the firm. All three studied at the University of Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raza, aged 29, of Havant, graduated in architecture (RIBA Part 1 Hons).

Isaac, aged 22, of Bognor Regis, graduated in mechanical engineering (MEng) and is now studying for a masters (MSc) in mechanical engineering.

Lukmon, aged 33, of Portsmouth, graduated in Building Information Management.

Three Sixty Design Solutions works in partnership with turnkey solutions provider Johnsons 1871, which provides domestic and business services including relocations, laboratory logistics, project management, technology solutions, cleaning and sanitation, installation and security services.