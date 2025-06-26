Chichester fitness instructor wins Muddy Stilettos award for Best Sports/Fitness Instructor in Sussex

Body Fit by Mel community fitness dance classes in the running for the national prize Fitness instructor Melissa Winstanley is celebrating after winning the Muddy Stilettos award for the best sports or fitness instructor in Sussex. Local residents voted for Melissa in their droves, helping her to beat out competition from across East and West Sussex.

Melissa said,

“I am delighted to have won this award. I have a passion for fitness, and I think it’s important to make it fun. The classes that I run are a very friendly and welcoming, with people of all ages and all levels of fitness coming together. There’s a lot of research that suggests that dancing is one of the best forms of exercise for both physical and mental health, and it’s a true privilege to be able to lead these classes and dance with people in Chichester every week.”

Melissa runs a range of affordable, vibrant dance classes throughout Chichester, including low impact Zumba Gold classes, Zumba and Zumba Toning classes and for a more intense workout and a unique Pound Fitness class, a drumming-inspired session that combines cardio with Pilates inspired movements, all to a modern, inspiring soundtrack.

She also offers a range of online on demand fitness classes which allow people to access the resources in their own time and try a range of activities at home.

The full range of classes is available at www.bodyfitbymel.com

Melissa adds,

“I have people coming to my classes who I have known for years, we are like a big family. I’ve seen people improve their fitness, which is very rewarding. I’ve also seen how people grow in confidence and all the friendships that are made in the group and that is the most important aspect for me. The Muddy Stilettos award is for everyone who comes to my classes, it shows the value of the community we have built together.”

Body Fit by Mel is now representing both Chichester and Sussex in the national finals of the Muddy Stilettos awards. While the regional heat was decided by votes, the prestigious national awards will be judged by the Muddy Stilettos Editors, who will decide on the “Best of the Best” and announce the results in July. In the meantime, anyone in Chichester who is inspired to improve their fitness can attend a class that has been recognised as the best in the county, and possibly the country.