Chichester hair salon finalises in national awards

It was time to celebrate again for all the team at Q Hair and Beauty in Chichester when they heard the salon has been named as finalists in the hair industry’s leading national awards.
By Alastair GourleyContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 15:31 BST
The multi-award-winning salon on North Street, which has sister branches in Donnington and Midhurst, has won through to a place in the finals in four categories of the prestigious Salon Business Awards.

Against hotly-contested competition from top salons all over the UK, Q are now in the running to win Education Salon, Green Salon and Salon Team.

As well as vying for top place in those categories, they could also scoop the overall title of Ultimate Salon that they’ve won three times previous.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised again in this way,” said Q’s managing director, Kain Lawrence.

“It’s a tribute to the wonderful teams we have in our Chichester, Midhurst and Donnington salons and an honour for a local independent business like ours to be through to the finals in such important awards among leading salons from all over the country. The awards we’ve finalised in reflect our efforts in which we pride ourselves in”.

The Salon Business Awards winners will be announced on Monday 3rd June at a fabulous evening in central London.

For more information visit qhairandbeauty.co.uk

