Chichester hair salon scoops Customer Service Award

An Evening of Celebration at Avisford Park Hotel

The vibrant business community of Chichester gathered at the Avisford Park Hotel for the Chichester Chamber of Commerce and Industry Awards, a night dedicated to celebrating local enterprise and excellence. With over 190 entries and nominations across 17 categories, the event was a showcase of the city’s thriving business spirit.

A Star-Studded Host and Unforgettable Atmosphere

Hosted by the charismatic Shaun Williamson—best known as Barry from EastEnders—the evening was filled with laughter, inspiration, and a sense of shared achievement. Guests enjoyed an entertaining and uplifting night, all while supporting the outstanding contributions of local entrepreneurs.

Celebrating the Chamber Business Awards

Creations Hair Salon: A Well-Deserved Win

Among the evening’s highlights was the triumph of Creations Hair Salon, who proudly took home the prestigious Customer Service Award. This accolade recognises the salon’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to every client.

Celebrating a Dedicated Team and Outstanding Service

For Creations Hair Salon, the award is a reflection of the hard work, creativity, and genuine care their team pours into every client interaction. “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award,” said Emma Shepherd, Business Development Manager. “Our goal has always been to make each person who walks through our doors feel valued and pampered. This recognition is a direct result of our amazing team’s dedication and passion for what we do.”

Creations Wins Customer Service Business Awards

The salon’s consistent, first-class service has earned them loyal customers and now, industry-wide acclaim. From the moment clients arrive, they are greeted with warmth, expert advice, and meticulous attention to detail—qualities that set Creations apart in a competitive market.

A Night to Remember for Local Businesses

The Chichester Chamber of Commerce and Industry Awards was a true celebration of local enterprise. Each category highlighted the innovation, resilience, and community spirit that define Chichester’s business landscape. From start-ups to established firms, every nominee demonstrated the qualities that make Chichester a fantastic place to live, work, and do business.

A big congratulations to all the businesses who took home awards or were highly commended. The evening was a reminder of the strength and diversity of our local economy, and the vital role that small businesses play in shaping the character and success of our city.

Thanks to the Chamber and Looking Ahead

The event would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the Chichester Chamber of Commerce team, who orchestrated a flawless evening. Their efforts ensured that every guest felt welcomed and inspired, and provided the perfect setting for celebrating the achievements of so many deserving businesses.

As the night drew to a close, there was a palpable sense of pride and camaraderie among attendees. For Creations Hair Salon and all the evening’s winners, the awards are both a recognition of past achievements and a motivation to continue striving for excellence.

A Bright Future for Chichester’s Business Community

In the heart of Chichester, the spirit of enterprise and community is alive and well. The Chamber of Commerce Awards night was a shining example of what can be achieved when talented, passionate people come together to support and celebrate one another. Congratulations to all involved—here’s to another year of success, innovation, and outstanding customer service in our wonderful city.