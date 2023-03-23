Chichester hair stylist named as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023

Chichester hair stylist Natasha Chanel Hair has been shortlisted as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Best Bridal Hair Individual 2023 category.

Natasha is a 29-year-old, self-employed mobile hairstylist who has been in business for seven years and specialises in wedding hair and hair styling.

Natasha said: “I am so honoured to be named a finalist in these awards and I look forward to the finals!

"It’s so nice to get that recognition after all the hard work I’ve put into my business.

Natasha with her finalist certificate

"I absolutely love my job, meeting my brides to be and making them feel beautiful by creating their dream wedding hair.

"I’ve been specialising in hair updos and bridal hair for six years now.

"I’ve always had a passion for hair since I was a little girl. I got into hairdressing from 14 while still in school.

"I’ve always known it’s for me, but through the last six years has made me realise that styling hair and being a part of weddings is my absolute passion!’

“I found it so hard after finishing my NVQ at collage to get a job in a salon. I remember posting out my CV to over 15 salons and didn’t hear back from anyone!

"When I finally did get a job in the salon I had to start off just assisting even though I was fully qualified.

"If you told me ten years ago I’d be where I am now, I would have no way believed it!

"But it just goes to show never give up on your dreams even if they do seem unrealistic as you never know what’s in store for the future!

"Never did I think I would work for myself, but now I can’t ever imagine working for someone again, being self-employed is the best!”

The final stage of the awards is a two-night red carpet event in Birmingham on April 21-22, with Duncan James and Jake Quickenden hosting the proceedings.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

