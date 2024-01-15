Chichester hairstylist wins future talent award
A glamorous evening event held at Leonardo Royal St Pauls in central London was the place to be, where winners of all categories in the nationwide awards were announced. The Salon Awards focus on improving standards, elevating business, and rewarding individual achievements.
Managing Director Kain Lawrence of Q Hair and Beauty said, “Our education experience is unique in the UK, with our team member career plan covering everything they need to be successful.
Iona began her apprenticeship with us during the pandemic and has gone on to welcome guests in all of our salons. At Q Hair and Beauty, we strive to deliver outstanding results in every way, and that includes how we view education and the vital role it plays in West Sussex. As a team, we are delighted that Iona was recognized in this way, and we know she definitely has a bright future ahead.”
Those interested in applying for a new position or a career change, regardless of age or experience, should do so via qhairandbeauty.co.uk.