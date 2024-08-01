Chichester health coach announces launch of brand new programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jane Eastwood, a qualified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner and Health Coach is excited to announce the launch of her new programme, ‘The Sustainable Start’.

It has been specially designed to help you achieve a healthier you, moving away from short-term weight management strategies that rely on restrictive eating and intense exercise regimens.

The Sustainable Start is a six-week weight management programme that takes a personalised approach to your health and wellness journey. Jane understands that a one-size-fits-all diet plan cannot provide the sustainable solutions people crave.

Talking about the launch of her new programme, Jane said: “Summer does provide an ideal time to make sustainable lifestyle changes. The days are longer and the weather is generally better; giving us the boost and time needed to focus on our weight and wellbeing before autumn rolls in. So I am excited to offer this unique new programme.”

Jane continued: “The Sustainable Start programme will offer a holistic evaluation of my clients' lifestyle, covering nutrition, sleep, physical activity, and mental health. Undertaking this comprehensive assessment with clients will help to identify factors that may contribute to their predisposition to gain weight and impact their overall wellbeing. So together we can create sustainable changes.”

The programme includes 1:1 60-minute weekly sessions; handouts and workbooks to guide you through the process. With her extensive knowledge and expertise, including her background in Ayurveda, Jane will provide ongoing support and encouragement through personal messaging service and providing access to a private Facebook group, to give guidance to clients when they most need it.

To find out more about the programme or to opt-in to achieving a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle this summer, you can contact email [email protected] or visit www.janeeastwood.com.