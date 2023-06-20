A Chichester business owner has said the high street is ‘dying’ after being forced to shut this week.

The West Street Deli announced this morning (Tuesday, June 20) that it would be closing for good after a series of difficult months of trading.

Owner Johnny Jones told this newspaper he is ‘devastated’ at the closure and called for more to be done to support independent businesses in the city.

Speaking to this newspaper, he detailed how business went from bad to worse after a ‘very poor’ Christmas trading period.

Owner Johnny Jones outside his shop in West Street

"The Christmas market really did work against us because of its position. From that we then went into three very quiet months, as is the norm, but then it was slow in April when we expected things to pick up. Each month our footfall has been down 50 per cent on last year.

"As well as the lack of variety of shops in Chichester to draw people into town – people come in an spend an hour to run their errands and to have a look around the shop. It’s only busy between 11am to 2pm and its mostly eateries.

"My complaint is simple, there’s not enough people to serve all the shops.”

Footfall isn’t his only concern and Johnny said he has also been forking out £200-per-month to park in the Market Road car park, and called for independent business owners to receive discounts.

"There’s no way you can park in Chichester for free for any period of time, and traffic is putting people off, and hot weather works against Chichester.

"When it’s hot it’s rubbish, when it’s cold and raining it’s rubbish – I honestly believe that Chichester is dying. The rents are high but they are what they are.

Johnny has said that he has setting up shop again in the future, but would instead be setting his sights on Hampshire.

