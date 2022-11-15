A Chichester based company, responsible for robotic pizza makers across the county, has been given an award in business innovation.

Pizza Rebellion placed its first robotic pizza maker outside The Richmond Arms in West Ashling in early 2021.

Since then the machines have been rolled out to a number of locations across the area, including outside Chichester railway station.

The company was handed the Business Innovation Award at a ceremony in London on Thursday evening (November 10).

The Pizza Rebellion product infront of the machine

A number of industry titans were shortlisted for the award, inlucind Ask Italian, Aldi, Stateside Foods and One Planet Pizzas

William Jack, who owns the business with his wife Emma, described it as 'David toppling Goliath'.

He said: "Our robotic pizza vending machine is a high tech solituon to dispatch hand made craft pizzas in under four minutes using cutting edge technology.

"We've been very busy in 2021/22 developing a product which we are now extremely proud of and that is far tastier, healthier, mor original, cheaper, cooler and convenient than any other pizza chain.

"We're rebelling against the normal fast food junk!"

On receiving the award, William said: "We beat all the big players with their big teams and budgets to scoop the award for best innovation.

"To win this award from our peers gives us great pride in the recognition of our achievements to date and confidence for our next phase and the future of Pizza Rebellion."