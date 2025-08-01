Chichester: North Street property sold to private investor

A prime city-centre building in Chichester has been sold to a private investor.

Located at 31 North Street, the property is a multi-let investment comprising retail space and upper-floor accommodation.

Positioned on Chichester’s main retail stretch, it brings in what the selling agents described as ‘strong and diversified income’.

The sale was completed by Flude Property Consultants, with director Mark Minchell acting on behalf of the vendor.

Flude are a regional firm of chartered surveyors with offices in Brighton, Chichester and Portsmouth.

Regulated by the RICS, they’ve been operating across the South Coast for over 25 years.