Chichester pet-care provider donates to Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre

Since launching last year, real-life partners turned business partners Sue and Jon Vinsome have been combining their love for animals with running their own successful Petpals business, providing premium care to the local pets of Chichester. Both firm believers in using the success of their business for good, the couple has now made a generous donation to the local Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre.

Sue and Jon with the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre team

Based in Chichester, the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre has been helping sick, injured, abandoned and unwanted pets since 1986. They have helped over 25,000 animals, providing veterinary care, finding loving, happy homes whilst advising and educating current and future pet owners.

"We discovered the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre on social media and, as avid pet lovers, were instantly drawn to their heart-warming stories,” said Sue. “Inspired by our shared beliefs, we decided to support this worthwhile charity with our donation. We strongly believe that every cat and rabbit deserves a chance at a happy life, and we hope our contribution will make a lasting impact to the cats and rabbits in their care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After being shown around the facilities, we could see the direct impact of donations like ours,” added Jon. “It's moving to see how our support has contributed to creating an efficient yet peaceful environment where these lovely animals can thrive while looking for their forever homes."

Sue and Jon Vinsome

Petpals is the UK’s longest-established pet-care brand, offering a range of bespoke and award-winning services from dog walking and pet sitting to pet taxis in their branded vans. Sue and Jon, who are fully trained, insured, uniformed and DBS checked, cover the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Pagham, Felpham, Barnham and Yapton areas, delivering Petpals’ reliable and trusted pet care across the region.

In addition to their generous donation, Sue and Jon have made a heartfelt commitment to contribute a percentage of their business's monthly profits to support the charity.

"Our connection with the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre runs deep, especially since many of the pets we care for have found their forever homes through this incredible charity,” explained Sue. “It's clear to see that a great deal of attention is given in making sure that the right four-legged friend is matched with the right two-legged owner! Inspired by this bond, we are proud to commit to contributing a portion of our profits to support the centre every month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Sue and Jon, it is the unwavering dedication to providing loving care for every animal that the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre provides that resonates deeply with their core values.

Sue and Jon Vinsome

“Just a week ago, they opened their doors to 42 sick cats from just one home,” explained Sue. “Each one required constant attention, medication and the team at the centre worked tirelessly to provide the best possible care. Thanks to donations like ours, their recovery is going well and this remarkable charity can continue its vital work.”

“Our rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming operations are only made possible by the donations and help of our supporters,” said Phoebe Routledge, Fundraising and Media Manager at the Cat and Rabbit Centre. “Donations from Petpals Chichester and others help us improve the lives of animals and give them the second chances they all deserve. Sue and Jon are always welcome visitors who are eager to participate in our events, like our annual summer fayre fundraiser. Hearing their stories about former Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre pets they now care for in their new homes fills us with immense joy. It's a testament to the meaningful impact we create together."

To find out more about Petpals Chichester’s range of pet-care services please visit: petpals.com/area/chichester/