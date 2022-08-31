Chichester pub named among '16 best pubs' in the UK

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenn Johnson is frothing with joy after his micropub, The Hornet Alehouse in The Hornet, was named as one of the top 16 watering holes across the country.

The shortlist has been put together by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) which has been judging pubs on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression, but most importantly – the quality of live beer, real cider and perry.

Glenn said: “It was a bit of a surprise but a nice surprise — I am very very pleased, really. It was fantastic news. I think it is just the quality of our cask beer and the regulars that keep it going.”

In a message to regulars, Glenn said: “Thank you very much for supporting us throughout Covid and beyond.”

The Alehouse, as it is known to regulars, won the title of best pub across Surrey and Sussex, and now goes up the 15 other best boozers ahead of November 30, when and overall winner will be announced.

Andrea Briers, national coordinator for the Pub of the Year competition says: “This is an incredibly difficult time for many of our beloved pubs as they jump from one crisis to yet another one. The fact that we’re still seeing such shining examples of pub excellence despite these challenges is incredible, and a real testament to these winners.

“I’d encourage everyone to go out and support their local and even seek out these fantastic pubs in your area – they really are the cream of the crop and uphold the very highest standards of what makes a great pub.”