Chichester pub shuts its doors

A Chichester pub has closed down, the former landlady has said.
By Joe Stack
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:23 BST

The Wickham Arms in Bognor Road shut down on July 9, according to the landlady.

The 200-year-old pub had been open again for less than a year after shutting its doors in February last year.

A few months after closing the brewery, Fullers, found a new team to run the historic pub but speaking to this newspaper the landlady said that the pub has now closed down again and the former management has moved elsewhere.

The pub is described on it’s website: “A lovely community pub on the outskirts of Chichester, The Wickham Arms has developed a great reputation for hearty ales and fantastic friendly service. There's charm and character in abundance here.”

Former landlord Marshall Mahendran announced the pubs closure in February 2022 telling disappointed punters that the venue would be closing down after less than three years.