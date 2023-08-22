Chichester restaurant brings home the gold at this year's English Curry Awards

Masala City, in Chichester, has been named the best restaurant in the South East at the 12th annual English curry awards earlier this month.

The St Pancras-based eatery was named restaurant of the year for the region, fending off stiff competition from Sussex and beyond to claim the title.

Co-owner Murad Hussain said the award reflects the hard work and tireless dedication which goes into making Masala City what it is: “We are delighted to have been recognised by the English Curry Awards, the award is a testament to the hard work of our team in maintaining high standards of food and service,” he said.

The prestigious event took place at the Holiday Inn in the Birmingham City Centre, with more than 400 guests. It’s a landmark calendar event for south-east Asian restauranteurs all over the country, and celebrates the hard work and talent of dedicated individuals from across the country. Alongside the regional awards won by businesses like Masala City, there are also awards for the chef of the year, the voter’s choice Award for best restaurant, the overall restaurant of the year, and the crowning of the ‘Curry King’.

"These Awards celebrate England’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourages the continued growth and evolution of the industry. The winners have distinguished themselves with their exceptional quality, innovation, and consistency in offering a truly memorable dining experience,” a spokesperson said.