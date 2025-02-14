Chichester salon finalises in national awards
Against hotly-contested competition from top salons all over the UK, Q Hair and Beauty are now in the running to win Green Salon Award as well as Ultimate Salon Award, which they have won three times previously.
“We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised again in this way,” said Q Hair and Beauty’s Managing Director, Kain Lawrence.
“Our investment into creating a greener business by making changes within the business to future proof what we do. Most recently we installed solar panels at our Midhurst location in addition to changing some interior options at Chichester which has made a great impact in our environmental strategy. We continually strive to be better so this was fantastic to hear, everyone is excited!”
Founder Joanne Charlton shared her excitement about the incredible standard of submissions, saying: “The standard of entries is better than ever before across every category. It means we have a really strong line-up of finalists, and I certainly do not envy the judges now!”
The SB Awards recognise outstanding individuals, businesses, and initiatives making waves in the industry, with the support of sponsors HairCon, Jena, Remi Cachet and Keratin Complex.
The Salon Business Awards winners will be announced on Monday 24th March at a fabulous evening at 12th Knot, SeaContainers House, London.
