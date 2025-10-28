Chichester salons Meet MP Jess Brown-Fuller to tackle industry challenges

Leading local salon owners and beauty professionals met with Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller on 24th October 2025 at The Fernleigh Club to highlight the challenges currently facing the UK’s hair and beauty industry.

The round-table meeting, hosted and organised by Creations Hair Salon, brought together representatives from Q Hair & Beauty, Buzby and Blue Hairdressing, Scissor Shed, Jane Bulbeck Skin Care, Natalie Ewens Hair and Beauty, and Chichester BID.

The discussion focused on training and apprenticeships, unfair competition, and financial support, as well as the vital role salons play in supporting local wellbeing and employment.

Industry Issues Raised

Participants shared concerns about:

Inconsistent grant support across local authorities, making financial planning difficult.

The GCSE entry barrier preventing talented, hands-on learners from joining the profession.

Rising costs linked to apprentice wages and reduced funding.

The growth of “rent-a-chair” models, creating unfair competition for salons that employ staff and invest in training.

The group agreed that greater clarity, fairer regulation, and a reduction in VAT for hair and beauty services would help secure the future of local salons.

Local and National Impact

MP Jess Brown-Fuller praised the group’s commitment to the community and recognised the sector’s vital contribution to both local wellbeing and the wider economy. She committed to raising the issues in Parliament and exploring how government policy could better support small, independent businesses.

“Our salons do far more than deliver great hair and beauty, they’re community hubs providing care, confidence and connection,” said Carolyn Sweeney of Creations Hair Salon.

“We’re grateful to Jess for taking the time to listen and champion the needs of our industry.”

Next Steps

The group plans to continue working with Chichester BID, local authorities and the Salon Owners Association to drive positive change and ensure that the voice of independent salons is heard at both local and national levels.