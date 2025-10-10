Chichester takeaway unit goes up for auction

A freehold takeaway unit with two-bedroom living accommodation above in Chichester is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Detached 1A Adelaide Road is among 186 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £240,000 to £260,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 30 October.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “For many years the building was run as a Chinese takeaway restaurant.

“The property has undergone a programme of refurbishment works and would suit continued use as a hot food takeaway, especially with two-bedroom living accommodation above.

“Alternative uses may well be considered, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

The building is situated on Adelaide Road, just off the main A285 and A286 offering easy access to all of Chichester and the major A27.

The ground floor comprises a customer trading area, kitchen area and storage area, while at first floor level there is a living room with storage area, two bedrooms and a bathroom with WC. Total floor area is 118 sq m.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth this year, goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.