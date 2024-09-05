Chichester VA and business coach recognised as one of UK's most exciting firms

Apex VA in Chichester has been named as one of the nation’s 100 most impressive small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign, as it kicks off a wider call to encourage public support for small businesses.

Apex VA, a Virtual Assistant and VA coaching business, was founded by Hannah Liddle in 2020.

Following a nationwide search, the Chichester firm has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases 100 of the most impressive independent businesses from across the nation as part of the count-down to Small Business Saturday on 7 December.

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which takes place each year on the first weekend in December, celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to 'shop local' and to support businesses in their communities.

Hannah Liddle, founder at Apex VA

“Being chosen as one of the SmallBiz100 is a bit surreal, to be honest – but I’m delighted!

As an ex-teacher who's had her fair share of mindset challenges, I never imagined I'd be recognised on a national scale. My work is all about supporting fellow introverts and those grappling with self-doubt to be a success in the business world.

This recognition from Small Business Saturday UK just goes to show that even us quiet types can make some noise in the business landscape. It's a reminder that our journeys, bumps and all, are worth celebrating.” – Hannah Liddle, Apex VA

Apex VA will be profiled by the campaign on Sunday 22nd September as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

“It’s great to celebrate Apex VA as part of this year’s campaign,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“This year’s SmallBiz100 list shows the huge contribution small businesses make to their communities and the wider UK economy. Despite the economy turning a corner, the nation’s small businesses continue to feel the fallout of a challenging few years and still need significant support to get back on their feet. Small Business Saturday is all about getting the nation to come out in force and show its love for our local businesses.”

With a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign. It was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b businesses like accountants and plumbers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Since the UK campaign started in 2013, it has reached millions of people and seen billions spent with small businesses on the day itself, with impact that lasts all year round.

Last year, the campaign received support from the Prime Minister, the Mayor of London, as well as the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign, which trended across social media on the day.

To get involved in Small Business Saturday UK visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.