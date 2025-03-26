Chichester’s Q Hair and Beauty named finalist for Best Hair Salon in Sussex in The Muddy Stiletto Awards 2025.
Q Hair and Beauty's place in the finals underscores its long-standing commitment to exceptional service, innovative techniques, and dedication to guest satisfaction.
Dynamic and progressive, Q is a well-deserved finalist and proud to be named alongside X other esteemed businesses in the region.
‘We are absolutely delighted to be selected as a finalist in these locally-focused awards, championed by the community that includes our guests in the salon and those who know of us,” said Dawn Lawrence, director.
“It really is a testament to our team’s hard work and local talent that our business has invested in and developed.
“The loyalty and support our clientele have shown over the years is remarkable and rewarding. As a dedicated team, we continue to serve all hair and beauty needs in the local area across our three-salon group.”
The winners of The Muddy Stilettos Awards Regional Finals will be announced on 30th April and if successful, national winners on 25th June. For more information visit qhairandbeauty.co.uk