Chichester's Q Hair & Beauty announces new managing director
Having joined the business in 2010 as part of the front-of-house team he was then promoted to General Manager in 2019 while the business embarked upon a growth plan that saw two new salons open in neighbouring areas Midhurst and Donnington.
As he takes on his new role, he will head the business plans to identify and make roots in up to four new locations in the coming years and it is also arming its sustainability plan, utilising the latest technologies available at the time.
Kain Lawrence shares his thoughts on his journey with the company and his vision for its future. He said “I joined the business when I was 19 but had been coming to Q since I was five years old! It’s always been part of my life.
“I’ve learnt a lot from our founder, Anthony Barnes-Smith, as well as my mentor and mother, Dawn Lawrence. I plan to honour the legacy of Q Hair and Beauty - over 50 years of independent hair and beauty which isn’t common these days, by promoting above average salaries and work/life balance for our team.
“I’m also proud to be a custodian of our stunning Georgian townhouse is home to our main salon.”
Dawn Lawrence has been appointed Director of the group and will continue to deliver strategic planning, alliances and financial oversight. Dawn was most recently recognised at the SB Awards, winning Education Salon of the Year following implementing an innovative education and training opportunity growth plan to all of their team, including launching hair and beauty academies providing learning facilities to the local area.
For more information visit qhairandbeauty.co.uk