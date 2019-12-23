Christmas Jumper Day at Paradise Park

Staff and customers at a Newhaven garden centre have shown their support for Christmas Jumper Day.

Paradise Park Garden Centre was full of Christmas jumpers as part of a charity fundraiser.

For one day on Friday December 13 all were encouraged to don festive knitwear at the family-run business.

Rebecca Houghton-Knapp from the centre said: “The support was fantastic. We smashed last year’s total and we are sending over £400 to the charity.”

All proceeds from the event were donated to The Children’s Society’s festive fundraiser.