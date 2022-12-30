Christmas market at Morrisons in Littlehampton raises hundreds of pounds for Sussex children's hospice

More than £600 was raised for Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice, at a Christmas market held at Morrisons in Littlehampton.

Morrisons colleagues made homemade gifts and treats to sell to support Chestnut Tree House

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Littlehampton store, organised the fundraising event, featuring a range of market stalls.

She said: "We had a really good day in store. We had ten market stalls that all paid £10, which went to Chestnut Tree House hospice. They were selling a mixture of garden ornaments, cakes and Christmas gifts.

"They all said they did well and customers really liked it, and asked when the next one was! We sold our homemade gifts and treats made by colleagues and our Knit and Natter group that meets in the café each Wednesday, 10am to midday.