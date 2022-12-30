Christmas market at Morrisons in Littlehampton raises hundreds of pounds for Sussex children's hospice

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Littlehampton store, organised the fundraising event, featuring a range of market stalls.
She said: "We had a really good day in store. We had ten market stalls that all paid £10, which went to Chestnut Tree House hospice. They were selling a mixture of garden ornaments, cakes and Christmas gifts.
"They all said they did well and customers really liked it, and asked when the next one was! We sold our homemade gifts and treats made by colleagues and our Knit and Natter group that meets in the café each Wednesday, 10am to midday.
"We finally raised just over £600, all for Chestnut Tree House, which is fantastic! Thanks to everyone who helped on the day and who made items to sell."