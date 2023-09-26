The Christmas store at Crawley Garden Centre is set to open its doors next month.

The store which belongs to British Garden Centres - the UK's largest family-run garden centre group, will kick off its festivities on October 7 and is expected to impress and attract visitors excited for Christmas across the county.

Despite the unpredictable weather this summer, Crawley residents can now get into the holiday spirit by visiting the store which is full to the brim with a variety of Christmas decorations to suit any taste.

These decorations come in different themes, such as traditional reds, greens, and golds that evoke the true Christmas spirit, modern and refined winter themes of silver and white, or romantic pastel pinks.

The Christmas store at Crawley Garden Centre is set to open its doors next month. Pictures contributed

In the run-up to Christmas, Crawley has everything you need to decorate your home interiors and make this Christmas season a memorable one for your family.

At Crawley Garden Centre, you can also find a diverse selection of gifts such as toys, puzzles, games, stockings, and pet products. It's an ideal one-stop shop for all your Christmas needs.

Additionally, Crawley Garden Centre specialises in gardening essentials, and you can explore their fantastic plant and gardening sundries department.

Centre manager, Oliver Cranley said: “British Garden Centres’ Christmas stores offer a delightful and enchanting experience. The festive department in Crawley offers a vast selection of exquisite Christmas decorations, gifts, and home decor, all set for the big day. has everything one could need to make their Christmas perfect and provides families with an unforgettable experience.”

The Christmas Store at Crawley Garden Centre is open from 9am to 8pm on launch day, then Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and 10am to 4.30 pm on Sunday.

There will be 20% off Christmas decorations if you are a British Garden Centres Family Card member. (Exclusions apply).