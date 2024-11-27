Churchill colleagues in Eastbourne celebrate national WhatHouse? awards success

Colleagues at Allingham Lodge in Eastbourne are celebrating this week after Churchill Living achieved a top honour at the national WhatHouse? Awards 2024, winning a Gold Award in the ‘Best Retirement Home Developer’ category for the second year running.

The WhatHouse? Awards are widely recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the UK house building industry. Actor James Nesbitt was the host for the event which took place on Friday 15th November at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and was attended by over 1,300 industry professionals.

The ‘Best Retirement Home Developer’ category recognises the best developers serving the later living sector, looking at a range of factors including overall commitment and contribution to the promotion and enhancement of retirement housing. Churchill’s success in this category for a second consecutive year underlines the Company’s leading position in the sector, thanks to the quality of its developments across the country, including Allingham Lodge on Southfields Road.

Spencer J McCarthy, Churchill’s Chairman & CEO, said: “I’m incredibly proud to achieve this accolade for a second year running, which underlines the strength of our business, the quality of our product and the positive change we strive for on behalf of our sector. Awards like this would not be possible without our fantastic team of people around the country, so I’d like to thank everyone across the Churchill Group for the hard work that goes in throughout the year to help achieve this success.”