Churchill’s Eastbourne ranks among UK's Top 50 best fish and chip shops takeaways in 'Fry Awards' Triumph!

Churchill’s Eastbourne, named Among Top 50 Best Fish and Chip Shops Takeaways in the U.K. by the prestigious "Fry Awards"

Churchill’s Eastbourne, a beloved local fish and chip takeaway located at Langney Shopping Centre, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of the top 50 best fish and chip takeaways in the United Kingdom by the esteemed "Fry Awards." This honour celebrates the shop's unwavering commitment to quality, outstanding service, and exceptional fish and chips.

Paul Goodgame, Managing Director of The Chesterford Group that owns and operates Churchill’s fish & chips, expressed his immense pride in the team for this remarkable achievement. "I am incredibly proud of our team for their hard work, passion, and dedication to providing our customers with outstanding fish and chips and great service. This recognition is a testament to their relentless effort and commitment. Congratulations to Luke O’Rourke & Tony Passmore, our management team, whose leadership has been instrumental in achieving this accolade."

Churchill’s Eastbourne’s team extends heartfelt gratitude to their loyal customers and the entire community for their support. This milestone would not have been possible without the collective effort of the team and the patrons who have made Churchill’s Eastbourne their go-to destination for delicious fish and chips.

Churchill’s Eastbourne invites everyone to visit and experience the award-winning fish and chips that have earned them this prestigious recognition.

Churchill’s Eastbourne is dedicated to serving the finest fish and chips in East Sussex. With a focus on sustainability sourced products, quality ingredients, exceptional cooking, and warm service, Churchill’s Eastbourne has become a local favourite and a proud representative of British culinary tradition.

For more information visit churchillsfishandchips.co.uk

