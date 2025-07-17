Cityfibre lays enough full fibre in Bognor Regis to stretch the length of its promenade 65 times

By Ben Will
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 09:33 BST
CityFibre has now laid over 286km of full fibre internet beneath the streets of Bognor Regis as part of its plan to future-proof the town’s digital connectivity. This progress from the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform now means that there is enough full fibre connecting the town’s homes to stretch the full length of the Bognor Regis’ seven-beach promenade 65 times.

Bognor Regis is one of a growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s nationwide full fibre rollout, which is deploying the best available digital infrastructure across the UK. Large sections of Bognor Regis have already been completed and have been designated ‘Ready For Service’, including areas of Hotham, Berwick, Bersted and parts of Aldwick and Felpham.

Adrian Smith, CityFibre’s Partnership Manager for Bognor Regis, said: “Bognor Regis is making great strides toward achieving world-class digital infrastructure. As our rollout progresses, residents will soon enjoy access to faster, more reliable broadband services.

"We sincerely thank residents for their patience and support throughout this process. This state-of-the-art network has the potential to transform the local area, driving productivity, fostering innovation, and attracting new investment for years to come.”

CityFibre’s goal is to provide residents with a competitive choice of providers. In Bognor Regis, customers can sign up to Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone, as well as, Cuckoo, IDNet, toob, Zen, and many more.

Adrian continued: “This is a major milestone for Bognor Regis, highlighting the significant progress made in terms of the region’s digital connectivity. Access to ultra-fast, full fibre broadband is already making a tangible difference to our residents and business, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact of this infrastructure as the build continues.”

Those interested in upgrading their home’s digital connection to full fibre can find out more about the build, pre-register their interest and ensure they are updated on service availability at www.cityfibre.com

