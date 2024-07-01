Classic Toy Collectibles joins Arundel Collectors Shop 'Twice as Nice'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris has taken stalls at countless toyfair events since the early 1980s and more recently outdoor pitches at major UK Autojumbles and Classic Car shows. He also wrote for the publication, Collectors Gazette, for over 16 years.
His items for sale cover the classic period of manufactured toys ranging from the 1950s to late 1990s. They cover Dinky, Corgi, Matchbox and Spot-on models to TV/Film related, Subbuteo, Scalextric and tinplate/novelty toys to Britains plastic, trains, board games, jigsaws, Beatles memorabilia and more.
Chris remarked: “The toy collectibles for sale in my two display cabinets are similarly priced to those for sale online, but come without the added P&P costs. Therefore, it is overall cheaper for collectors to purchase items from my cabinet than from a site like Ebay.”
Examples for sale include a good range of early TV/Film-related models including an array of early Thunderbird and boxed James Bond merchandise; carded Star Wars and Hot Wheels; a varied selection of boxed 1-75 Matchbox and Subbuteo, Triang trains, early Vanguard and Oxford Diecast models; as well as novelty clocks and bagatelles.
'Twice as Nice' is located at 21e, High Street, Arundel, West Sussex BN18 9AD. Tel: 0773 894 7522.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.