Classic Toy Collectibles joins Arundel Collectors Shop 'Twice as Nice'

Chris Stonor, the man behind the business 'Classic Toy Collectibles', who has been involved in the vintage toy collecting field for over 40 years, has recently taken several cabinets at the Arundel-based collectors shop, 'Twice as Nice', located at the bottom of the historic market town high street.

Chris has taken stalls at countless toyfair events since the early 1980s and more recently outdoor pitches at major UK Autojumbles and Classic Car shows. He also wrote for the publication, Collectors Gazette, for over 16 years.

His items for sale cover the classic period of manufactured toys ranging from the 1950s to late 1990s. They cover Dinky, Corgi, Matchbox and Spot-on models to TV/Film related, Subbuteo, Scalextric and tinplate/novelty toys to Britains plastic, trains, board games, jigsaws, Beatles memorabilia and more.

Chris remarked: “The toy collectibles for sale in my two display cabinets are similarly priced to those for sale online, but come without the added P&P costs. Therefore, it is overall cheaper for collectors to purchase items from my cabinet than from a site like Ebay.”

A varied selection of vintage toys sold by Classic Toy Collectibles.

Examples for sale include a good range of early TV/Film-related models including an array of early Thunderbird and boxed James Bond merchandise; carded Star Wars and Hot Wheels; a varied selection of boxed 1-75 Matchbox and Subbuteo, Triang trains, early Vanguard and Oxford Diecast models; as well as novelty clocks and bagatelles.