Clay target shooting business in Sussex says restrictions on operating hours are ‘not practical’

A family-run clay target shooting business in Falmer is calling for planning officers to review restrictions on its operating hours.

Polowood, which also offers archery and outdoor activity at St Mary’s Farm, said the restrictions are making its future ‘commercially unviable’.

The business on Ridge Road said owner Gary Coomber has had a ‘52 day a year’ restriction on clay target shooting imposed by Lewes District Council (LDC) for the past few years.

Gary said: “Small businesses are finding it really tough to stay afloat, and ours is no exception. We managed to survive closure during Covid-19, as did other small businesses, partly due to a number of small grants awarded to us (totalling £20,000), by Lewes District Council. The council has also been supportive in awarding the Certificate of Lawful Development. Its just the 52 days that is not practical.”

Polowood owner Gary Coomber with his wife Paula. Photo: Contributed

Gary applied for extended hours in October 2023 and Polowood said this received hundreds of letters of support. But the business said this was withdrawn because it had been with the planning department for over 15 months and was still ‘undetermined.’

Gary submitted a new application in February 2025 with further reduced hours for clay target shooting. People can view it at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/00814/FUL. The new application has received many letters of support (with some objecting) and a letter of support from Fletcher Gillingham (World Champion Sport Trap Clay Pigeon Shooting 2025).

LDC has since told the Sussex Express that ‘all representations are being assessed’ in considering this application.

Gary took over the site in 2009, introducing outdoor pursuits like axe throwing, and said the site ‘was already operating shoots and was a integral part of the social fabric of the local community’. The business said some of the UK’s shooting elite – including Olympians and sportsmen and women with British and World titles – have visited the facility.

Archery is one of the activities at Polowood. Photo: Contributed

Polowood said a noise complaint was first raised to Lewes District Council in 2022, which was followed by some noise and traffic-related concerns via Falmer Parish Council. Gary said he obtained a Certificate of Lawful Development from LDC, showing that the council would let the business to continue, but with a 52-day operating limit.

Since this time, Polowood has reported that visitor numbers have dropped to pre-Covid levels, with a 30 per cent reduction in specialist instructors. Gary has obtained noise and acoustic reports from independent experts, as well as traffic speed monitoring, with the aim of countering objections to the latest application.

Gary said: “All we’re asking for are reasonable operating times to ‘Save our Shoot’ and enable us to run a commercially viable business. No business can operate for what is effectively one day a week (52 days a year). We feel what we’ve submitted here, in terms of requested operational times, offers a fair and reasonable compromise all round.”

He said: “These past few years have put significant pressure and distress on our family, staff and regulars, not knowing what the future holds for the business. It is impossible to operate this type of business without creating some noise and traffic to and from the site. But we’ve listened to concerns and made significant efforts to try to address these.”

He added: “This is our livelihood and we’re proud of what we’ve built here. It would be a very sad day for us, and a great loss to many, if we were forced to close our doors.”

In response to Gary’s comments, an LDC spokesperson said: “This planning application is under consideration, and all representations are being assessed by our planning officers.”