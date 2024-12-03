Clip 'n Climb Crawley announces corporate partnership with Momentum Children’s Charity

Clip 'n Climb Crawley is delighted to announce an exciting new corporate partnership with Momentum Children’s Charity, which launched at the start of this month. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to supporting children and families facing the challenges of serious illness.

Bianca Effemey OBE, Founder and CEO at Momentum Children’s Charity said: “What an exciting new partnership for Momentum, we are delighted to be working with Clip ‘n Climb Crawley and are sure the collaboration will reach great heights. Our services in Sussex are expanding and as we look to support more families across the counties through our partnerships with Worthing Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, funding is more vital than ever. Money raised will help us be there for families with seriously ill children.”

Supporting Families in NeedAs part of the partnership, Clip 'n Climb Crawley will host special family days for Momentum families, providing a safe and joyful environment to create unforgettable memories while enjoying our climbing facilities.

Giving Back Through Café FavouritesTo further support the charity, a proportion of the sales from our café best sellers—including lattes, pizzas, and Pip lunchboxes—will be donated directly to Momentum Children’s Charity. Every purchase will contribute to this incredible cause.

Clip 'n Climb Crawley Centre

Corporate Challenges for a CauseWe’re also encouraging Momentum corporate partners to come together for unique team-building challenges at our centre, fostering camaraderie while raising funds for an important mission.

"We are thrilled to partner with Momentum Children’s Charity," said Martyn Ridgley, General Manager at Clip 'n Climb Crawley. "This collaboration allows us to give back to the community while providing families with a space to connect, bond, and create lasting memories."

For more information about Momentum Children’s Charity and the inspiring work they do, visit:Momentum Charity Website

About Clip 'n Climb CrawleyLocated in Pease Pottage, the largest Clip ‘n Climb centre of it’s kind in the UK offers fun, challenging, and inclusive climbing experiences for all ages and abilities.