Clothing and homewares shop in Lewes takes top spot for second year in best dressed window contest

A homewares and clothing shop in Lewes has taken the top spot in the ‘best dressed window’ competition for the second year in a row.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:10 GMT
nørd in Cliffe High Street was chosen for its moving cog display by deputy mayor Imogen Makepeace and Lewes Chamber of Commerce president Ashley Price.

Joint second place went to Riverside Flowers and The Workshop (Jonathan Swann).

The deputy mayor said: “The judging was a joy in spite of the terrible weather. A lot of effort has been made in brightening up the High Street and kicking off the Christmas Spirit – it all counts; from the smallest bauble to the brightest tree. A range of window displays from the traditional 'Ho Ho Ho' style to the more understated but equally eye-catching demonstrates the diversity and vibrancy of our Lewes shops. Thank you to all the traders who stayed open, to The Chamber of Commerce who organised the event, but most of all to the visitors and shoppers who made a happy (and rather soggy) throng.”

nørd in Cliffe High Street, Lewes, won the 'best dressed window' competition for the second year in a row. Photo by Roz Bassfordnørd in Cliffe High Street, Lewes, won the 'best dressed window' competition for the second year in a row. Photo by Roz Bassford
nørd won an engraved trophy, a certificate and a year’s free membership to Lewes Chamber of Commerce.

Ashley Price said windows were judged on four criteria: eye catching, creativity, effort and ‘Christmasiness’.

Ashley added “It was great to see the effort put in by so many shops in the town, in the high street, in the Cliffe and in the Needlemakers. To go round inspecting the windows was a delight, so much so that we soon forgot how wet we were getting. I would like to thank deputy mayor Imogen for coming out and braving the elements to judge the windows.”