Co-op stores in Worthing, Lancing and Sompting give away around £27,000 to local good causes
Co-op Celebration Week has seen three stores celebrating their chosen charities with events organised by Bob Smytherman, member pioneer for East Worthing, Lancing and Sompting.
Bob said: "It is all about celebrating our community. Co-op members' donations are used in our community to meet our mission for 'Co-operating for a Fairer World'."
At Plaza Parade Co-op, in Rowlands Road, a group of children from years one and two at St Mary's Catholic Primary School gathered this morning to hand in their colouring competition entries.
This competition has been run in conjunction with the Post Office and the pictures will be displayed in the window at the store, with a winner chosen by staff.
Worthing mayor Jon Roser joined in the fun as three local causes received a share of £10,775.90, with Worthing Soup Kitchen getting £3,902.55, Andy's Angels £3,670.86 and Superstar Arts £3,202.49.
Bob explained the money came from the Co-op Members Local Community Fund and it included shopping at Plaza Parade, South Street Tarring and Tarring Road Co-ops.
Celebrations continued this afternoon at the Broadwater Co-op in Cricketers Parade, where a total of £6,824.49 was presented to two chosen charities.
Bob said this included shopping at Ham Road Co-op in East Worthing, with Worthing Food Foundation receiving £4,257.30 and CYCALL Adapted Cycling Scheme £2,567.19.
The Celebration Week had started on Wednesday at the Lancing Co-op in North Road, where £9,193.49 was presented to three chosen causes.
Adur District Council chairman and Lancing parish councillor Joe Pannell joined in the fun, along with Lancing Parish Council chairman Mike Mendoza.
Lancing & Sompting Men in Sheds received £3,549.44, Keep Lancing Lovely £2,718.72 and South Downs Leisure £2,905.33.
Bob said this money included Lancing Funeral Care donations and shopping at the Sompting Co-op.
It was announced that the Lancing and Sompting local causes for the next 12 months will be North Lancing Primary School PTA and Lancing & Sompting Churches Food Bank.
The five East Worthing stores will be supporting Sight Support Worthing and Broadwater Community Hub and Pantry for the next 12 months.
The Co-op Local Community Fund supports projects across the UK. Every time members buy selected Co-op branded products and services, 2p for every pound spent goes to the customer and the same support goes to the community organisations and local causes chosen each year.