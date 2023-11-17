Co-op stores in Worthing, Lancing and Sompting give away around £27,000 to local good causes

​​Co-op stores in Worthing, Lancing and Sompting have given away around £27,000 to eight charities chosen by staff and supported by customers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Co-op Celebration Week has seen three stores celebrating their chosen charities with events organised by Bob Smytherman, member pioneer for East Worthing, Lancing and Sompting.

Bob said: "It is all about celebrating our community. Co-op members' donations are used in our community to meet our mission for 'Co-operating for a Fairer World'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Plaza Parade Co-op, in Rowlands Road, a group of children from years one and two at St Mary's Catholic Primary School gathered this morning to hand in their colouring competition entries.

Co-op Celebration Week at the Rowlands Road store on Friday, November 17, with Bob Smytherman, member pioneer for East Worthing, Lancing and Sompting, and Worthing mayor Jon Roser

This competition has been run in conjunction with the Post Office and the pictures will be displayed in the window at the store, with a winner chosen by staff.

Worthing mayor Jon Roser joined in the fun as three local causes received a share of £10,775.90, with Worthing Soup Kitchen getting £3,902.55, Andy's Angels £3,670.86 and Superstar Arts £3,202.49.

Bob explained the money came from the Co-op Members Local Community Fund and it included shopping at Plaza Parade, South Street Tarring and Tarring Road Co-ops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrations continued this afternoon at the Broadwater Co-op in Cricketers Parade, where a total of £6,824.49 was presented to two chosen charities.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School pupils hand in their colouring competition entries

Bob said this included shopping at Ham Road Co-op in East Worthing, with Worthing Food Foundation receiving £4,257.30 and CYCALL Adapted Cycling Scheme £2,567.19.

The Celebration Week had started on Wednesday at the Lancing Co-op in North Road, where £9,193.49 was presented to three chosen causes.

Adur District Council chairman and Lancing parish councillor Joe Pannell joined in the fun, along with Lancing Parish Council chairman Mike Mendoza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing & Sompting Men in Sheds received £3,549.44, Keep Lancing Lovely £2,718.72 and South Downs Leisure £2,905.33.

Bob said this money included Lancing Funeral Care donations and shopping at the Sompting Co-op.

It was announced that the Lancing and Sompting local causes for the next 12 months will be North Lancing Primary School PTA and Lancing & Sompting Churches Food Bank.

The five East Worthing stores will be supporting Sight Support Worthing and Broadwater Community Hub and Pantry for the next 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad