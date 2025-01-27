Coast Care Homes Ltd announces transition to Employee Ownership Trust (EOT)

Coast Care Homes Ltd are delighted to announce that the company has officially transitioned to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

An Employee Ownership Trust is a government backed scheme that allows a company to be owned by its employees. Rather than direct share ownership, a controlling interest in the company is transferred to a trust that is managed for the benefit of all employees. This structure provides an opportunity for everyone in the company to contribute to and share in its ongoing success.

‘Since its inception in 2004, Coast Care Homes have remained dedicated to placing people at the heart of everything we do. This strategic move reinforces our commitment to our core values and ensures that we continue to evolve in a way that benefits our employees for the long term. By adopting the EOT model, we are acknowledging the hard work, loyalty, and dedication of our employees, offering them a meaningful stake in the future of the company. Our team is central to both our service users’ and the business’s successes, and by placing Coast Care in the hands of the people who nurture it every day, we are ensuring the organisation’s long-term stability and prosperity, whilst remaining committed to providing our service users with the highest standards of care. This new structure reflects our belief that our employees are not only stakeholders but are the very 'heart and soul' of the company. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to the positive impact this new chapter will bring for our team and our service users’.