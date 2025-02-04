Collington Park Lodge Care Home announces appointment of new general manager ahead of 2025 opening

Oyster Care Homes is delighted to announce the appointment of Bianca Wilson as the General Manager of Collington Park Lodge, a state-of-the-art care home set to open its doors in March 2025 in the picturesque seaside town of Bexhill-on-Sea.

With over 21 years of experience in the care sector, Bianca brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and a deep passion for delivering exceptional care. Her commitment to ensuring that every resident experiences a high standard of living, combined with her dedication to compassionate, person-centred care, aligns perfectly with Oyster Care Homes' values.

Bianca's philosophy is rooted in providing care with dignity, kindness, understanding, and respect, fostering an environment where both residents and team members feel valued and supported."Care is a vocation, and I believe in building a team of compassionate individuals who will advocate for our residents, creating a positive, thriving environment," said Bianca.

"At Collington Park Lodge, our focus will be on empowering our team, promoting continuous development, and ensuring that everyone who steps through our doors feels welcomed and cared for. I am excited to bring this vision to life and to create a home where residents can flourish."

Collington Park Lodge will offer a range of care services, including residential, dementia, and respite care, tailored to meet the individual needs of each resident. The home’s design reflects both luxury and comfort, featuring en-suite rooms, beautifully landscaped garden spaces, and modern amenities such as a hair salon, cinema, bistro, library, and even a Sky Bar for social gatherings.

Designed with sustainability in mind, Collington Park Lodge features solar panels, a ground-source heating system, and a two-day energy battery store. This eco-friendly approach supports Oyster Care Homes’ commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions.Located in the heart of Bexhill-on-Sea, residents will have access to the town’s two-mile shingle beach and cultural landmarks such as the iconic De La Warr Pavilion.

The community atmosphere, rich history, and natural beauty of Bexhill make it the ideal setting for residents to enjoy a fulfilling and vibrant lifestyle.

Register your interest in Collington Park Lodge today, by emailing [email protected]