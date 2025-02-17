A company has applied for filming permission at a former supermarket in Burgess Hill.

Sandridge Media submitted an application via its agent Workman LLP to carry out temporary filming in the Lidl and Heights units (38 and 49) of The Martlets Shopping Centre.

The application, which has been received by Mid Sussex District Council, is for a total of 28 days filming within a 12-month period. The applicable dates cover 40 days to allow for movements in schedules.

People can see the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/25/0339.

In a response to a consultation, Oliver Benson from Environmental Protection said: “Filming is scheduled to take place between 09:00 and 18:00, and all activities will be conducted inside the building.

“Based on the information provided, I have no objections to this application. The measures outlined suggest that noise impact will be minimal. However, should any noise complaints arise during the filming period, the applicant should be aware we would be dutybound to investigate under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.”

Sandridge Media said on their website that they have more than 25 years of expert experience in direct marketing and print media ‘with specialists in creative and digital design’. Visit www.sandridgemedia.com. They said: “Our mission is to connect people and generate high response levels that direct more interest to our client’s brands.” The company has been approached for comment about the application.