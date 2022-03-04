Company who employs around 400 staff in Crawley named among best employers

UK Power Networks has made the Best Big Companies to work for list for an eighth straight year reaching second position and been ranked the best in London

Feedback from employees has helped the UK’s biggest electricity distributor be named the top company to work for in London.

As well as being first in the capital, UK Power Networks was rated second overall in the Q1 2022 Best Big Companies to Work For List and ranked second in the utility sector. The firm employs around 400 staff in Crawley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See also This is why Crawley is in top 10 list of best places towns and cities to work for a small business in the UK

UK Power Networks delivers power supplies to 8.4 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England and teams last week rose to the challenge of restoring power supplies after successive storms extensively damaged the electricity networks in many locations.

The Q1 Best Companies list is based on staff feedback, from more than 3,000 surveys between October and December 2021.

Employees had praised development opportunities including supported studies where the company gives staff time and funding to gain professional qualifications, a focus on employee well-being with regular webinars, and high levels of pride.

Director of HR Andrew Pace said: “Making this list for an eighth consecutive year in our highest position and being named best in London reflects the continued work we are doing to be an employer of choice. We are agile in our thinking and listen to what would most help our staff.

“Our goal is continuous improvement and that means maintaining a focus on wellbeing and diversity and inclusivity so that every employee feels equally valued and has their individual needs met.

“For the company it was another year of strong performance and that reinforces our approach – we know that a happy workforce is a productive one.”