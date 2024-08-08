Connectivity, community and customer service catapults Horsham start-up to awards success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Horsham-based start-up has been named a finalist in a host of national award schemes for its cutting-edge approach to customer service.

Home Unity, which was launched just a year ago, is a broadband supplier with a difference, promising that customers can talk to the same account manager from start to finish.

Their approach was based around extensive surveys and research into what people want from a service provider – and has resulted in 100% five-star Trustpilot reviews, 35% growth month-on-month and now a range of accolades for innovation.

These include being shortlisted for two categories at the Growing Business Awards - Customer Experience and Loyalty Award and Market Disruptor of the Year – and Best Customer Experience at this year's ISPA Awards.

This follows hot on the heels of recognition in the Consumer Services StartUp of the Year category of the South East StartUp Awards.

Alan Cutler, Home Unity co-founder, said: "We are very proud to be standing out in a crowded space and owe this to our agility and flexibility – two things that big providers struggle with.

“We’ve come to the market offering a complete proposition which is entirely unique and designed to support customers.

“We make sure customers can speak to the same person throughout their relationship with us, offering personal service. We offer them multiple routes of communication with us too – such as WhatsApp and we allow them to downgrade and upgrade mid-contract – a flexibility that other providers can’t – or won’t - match.

“What’s more, this focus on customers extends to the communities in which they live.”

The business gives 5% of its profits to charity every year - this year it’s Dementia UK.

It is also currently working on two innovative projects - a schools initiative which aims to provide free sims and low-cost broadband to low income households and a partnership with Just So Care offering electronic support catering to the unique needs of the elderly and individuals with disabilities, dementia and hearing loss.

Alan, who founded the company with partners Leanne Richardson and Andrew Tree in 2023, said: “At the heart of our mission is a relentless commitment to delivering unparalleled service coupled with a deep understanding of what matters to people.

“Recognition in the form of an award shortlisting is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team and the loyalty of our valued customers. We will continue to strive for excellence in all we do.”