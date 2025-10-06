11 amazing breakfast spots in Littlehampton that are the perfect place to start your day this autumn

If you’re planning on heading out for a day trip this autumn, why not start at one of the many brilliant breakfast spots across Littlehampton?
We asked Littlehampton Gazette readers to recommend their favourite places for breakfast, and the full list of their suggestions can be found below – will you be trying any of these places over the coming weeks?
1. Sips and Giggles
Sips and Giggles café in Wick was suggested by Ang Stewart Photo: Katherine HM
2. Harbour Lights Cafe
Keith Stockman said: "Harbour Lights Cafe for a great breakfast with views over the river. Always a very varied menu for lunch." While Sue Witts added: "Harbour Lights scrambled eggs - the best in this County!" Photo: Google
3. Broken Eggs Cafe
Broken Eggs Cafe in Norfolk Road is a popular choice. Shelley Hunter said: "Broken Eggs cafe. The best in Littlehampton." While Vicki Ian Strudwick dded: "Broken Egg’s are amazing the food the surroundings and staff." Jme Tyrrell said: "Broken Egg’s Cafe came second for best cafe in Sussex." It was also suggested by Lisa Williams and Andy Barker. Photo: Google Maps
4. Dinky Doo Diner
As voted for by Mike Bridle, Dawn Cook and Mel Saunders, who said: "Dinky Doo - is all you need." Photo: Google Maps