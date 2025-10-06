11 amazing breakfast spots in Littlehampton that are the perfect place to start your day this autumn

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 16:39 BST
These are some of the best places to visit for breakfast across Littlehampton over the autumn – all of which have earned rave reviews from locals.

If you’re planning on heading out for a day trip this autumn, why not start at one of the many brilliant breakfast spots across Littlehampton?

We asked Littlehampton Gazette readers to recommend their favourite places for breakfast, and the full list of their suggestions can be found below – will you be trying any of these places over the coming weeks?

Sips and Giggles café in Wick was suggested by Ang Stewart

1. Sips and Giggles

Sips and Giggles café in Wick was suggested by Ang Stewart Photo: Katherine HM

Keith Stockman said: "Harbour Lights Cafe for a great breakfast with views over the river. Always a very varied menu for lunch." While Sue Witts added: "Harbour Lights scrambled eggs - the best in this County!"

2. Harbour Lights Cafe

Keith Stockman said: "Harbour Lights Cafe for a great breakfast with views over the river. Always a very varied menu for lunch." While Sue Witts added: "Harbour Lights scrambled eggs - the best in this County!" Photo: Google

Broken Eggs Cafe in Norfolk Road is a popular choice. Shelley Hunter said: "Broken Eggs cafe. The best in Littlehampton." While Vicki Ian Strudwick dded: "Broken Egg’s are amazing the food the surroundings and staff." Jme Tyrrell said: "Broken Egg’s Cafe came second for best cafe in Sussex." It was also suggested by Lisa Williams and Andy Barker.

3. Broken Eggs Cafe

Broken Eggs Cafe in Norfolk Road is a popular choice. Shelley Hunter said: "Broken Eggs cafe. The best in Littlehampton." While Vicki Ian Strudwick dded: "Broken Egg’s are amazing the food the surroundings and staff." Jme Tyrrell said: "Broken Egg’s Cafe came second for best cafe in Sussex." It was also suggested by Lisa Williams and Andy Barker. Photo: Google Maps

As voted for by Mike Bridle, Dawn Cook and Mel Saunders, who said: "Dinky Doo - is all you need."

4. Dinky Doo Diner

As voted for by Mike Bridle, Dawn Cook and Mel Saunders, who said: "Dinky Doo - is all you need." Photo: Google Maps

