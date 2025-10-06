11 amazing breakfast spots in Littlehampton that are the perfect place to start your day this autumn

3 . Broken Eggs Cafe

Broken Eggs Cafe in Norfolk Road is a popular choice. Shelley Hunter said: "Broken Eggs cafe. The best in Littlehampton." While Vicki Ian Strudwick dded: "Broken Egg’s are amazing the food the surroundings and staff." Jme Tyrrell said: "Broken Egg’s Cafe came second for best cafe in Sussex." It was also suggested by Lisa Williams and Andy Barker. Photo: Google Maps