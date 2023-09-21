12-day beer festival set to come to Chichester pub with a pint costing just £2.59

A 12-day beer festival with products from around the world is being held at a Chichester pub next month – and a pint will cost less than 33.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A range of 30 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at The Dolphin & Anchor, during the festival.

The beers will cost £2.59 a pint or, if you can’t make up your mind, three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the same price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub in West Street will host the festival from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 22.

A 12-day beer festival including products from the UK, Canada, South Africa, USA and Czech Republic is being held at a Chichester pub next month – and a pint will cost less than £3. Photo: Wetherspoons

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), and gluten-free beers.

The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe's Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery), Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

Pub manager, Stuart Laurence, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).