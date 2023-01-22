Edit Account-Sign Out
16 of the best pubs and hotels with open fires in Sussex

With temperatures bitterly cold in Sussex, what better way to warm up than sitting in front of crackling flames at a cosy pub?

By Sam Morton
51 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 7:05pm

We have compiled a list of Sussex pubs and hotels with open fires that offer charm and warmth.

1. Spread Eagle Hotel and Spa at Midhurst

With its stunning inglenook fireplace hosting the most welcoming of roaring log fires, the lounge at one of England's oldest coaching inns - the Spread Eagle Hotel and Spa at Midhurst - is one of the most cheering, soporific and enchanting places to relax over afternoon tea in West Sussex. Hilaire Belloc described the Spread Eagle as 'that oldest and most revered of all the prime inns of this world ...' How right he was. And your dog is just as welcome - it is an entirely dog friendly hotel. The lounge dates back to 1430 and boasts not just the inglenook but a second real fire around the corner as well as a wealth of tranquil history. Among those who have enjoyed its hospitality have been Admiral Lord Nelson. On a cold January day, do follow in his footsteps!

Photo: Mark Langridge

2. The Fountain Inn, Ashurst, West Sussex

The Fountain's inglenook fireplace was immortalised in the video for Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime

Photo: Google Street View

3. The Lamb Inn, Eastbourne

The Lamb, in Eastbourne's Old Town, offers a mix of the traditional and modern

Photo: Google Street View

4. The George & Dragon Inn

Dating back to the early 18th century, this pub and restaurant stands next to the site of the city's original north walls gatehouse

Photo: Google Street View

West SussexSouth DownsEast Sussex