1. Spread Eagle Hotel and Spa at Midhurst

With its stunning inglenook fireplace hosting the most welcoming of roaring log fires, the lounge at one of England's oldest coaching inns - the Spread Eagle Hotel and Spa at Midhurst - is one of the most cheering, soporific and enchanting places to relax over afternoon tea in West Sussex. Hilaire Belloc described the Spread Eagle as 'that oldest and most revered of all the prime inns of this world ...' How right he was. And your dog is just as welcome - it is an entirely dog friendly hotel. The lounge dates back to 1430 and boasts not just the inglenook but a second real fire around the corner as well as a wealth of tranquil history. Among those who have enjoyed its hospitality have been Admiral Lord Nelson. On a cold January day, do follow in his footsteps!

Photo: Mark Langridge