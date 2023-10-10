BREAKING
33 pictures of Sompting Pumpkins from the opening weekend of 2023

Family-managed pumpkin picking patch Sompting Pumpkins is open for business again this year.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST

For the past five years Lychpole Farm, just off the A27 in Halewick Lane at Sompting, has welcomed guests to pick pumpkins, enjoy a tractor ride and take part in activities.

Run by Caroline and David Harriott, each year they plant more than 70,000 pumpkin seeds ready for harvesting in October.

The result is a month of pumpkin-picking for guests from across Sussex.

The farm will be open this weekend – Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15, from 10am to 4pm – and then again from October 21 to 29, again from 10am to 4pm. For more information, see the Sompting Pumpkins website or you can call them on 0791 882 8080.

Based at Lychpole Farm just off the A27, family-run picking patch Sompting Pumpkins is open for business again this year. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Based at Lychpole Farm just off the A27, family-run picking patch Sompting Pumpkins is open for business again this year. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Based at Lychpole Farm just off the A27, family-run picking patch Sompting Pumpkins is open for business again this year. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

SOMPTING PUMPKINS A27 WEST SUSSEX NEAR LANCING 8-10-23 ALL PICS TAKEN FROM PUBLIC HIGHWAY (A27 FOOTPATH ON ROAD):Based at Lychpole Farm just off the A27, family-run picking patch Sompting Pumpkins is open for business again this year. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie mitchell:Eddie Mitchell

