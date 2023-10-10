Family-managed pumpkin picking patch Sompting Pumpkins is open for business again this year.

For the past five years Lychpole Farm, just off the A27 in Halewick Lane at Sompting, has welcomed guests to pick pumpkins, enjoy a tractor ride and take part in activities.

Run by Caroline and David Harriott, each year they plant more than 70,000 pumpkin seeds ready for harvesting in October.

The result is a month of pumpkin-picking for guests from across Sussex.

The farm will be open this weekend – Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15, from 10am to 4pm – and then again from October 21 to 29, again from 10am to 4pm. For more information, see the Sompting Pumpkins website or you can call them on 0791 882 8080.

