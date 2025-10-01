37 amazing breakfast spots in Worthing that are the perfect place to start your day this autumn

These are some of the best places to visit for breakfast across Worthing over the autumn – all of which have earned rave reviews from locals.

If you’re planning on heading out for a day trip this autumn, why not start at one of the many brilliant breakfast spots across Worthing?

We asked Worthing Herald readers to recommend their favourite places for breakfast, and the full list of their suggestions can be found below – will you be trying any of these places over the coming weeks?

Chandu Ambati and Haresh Telugu launched Caffe Oak in Worthing this summer. Melanie Gilford and What's For Dinner Worthing? were both full of praise.

1. Caffe Oak

Chandu Ambati and Haresh Telugu launched Caffe Oak in Worthing this summer. Melanie Gilford and What's For Dinner Worthing? were both full of praise. Photo: Caffe Oak

Maxine Lawler said: "For a posh breakfast, beautifully cooked and presented, try Malt Cafe in Montague Street."

2. Malt

Maxine Lawler said: "For a posh breakfast, beautifully cooked and presented, try Malt Cafe in Montague Street." Photo: Katherine HM

Monty's was a popular choice. The Railway Approach cafe was recommended by Karla D Goodchild, Maxine Lawler, Teresa Moore, David R Williams and Chris Ford.

3. Monty's

Monty's was a popular choice. The Railway Approach cafe was recommended by Karla D Goodchild, Maxine Lawler, Teresa Moore, David R Williams and Chris Ford. Photo: Katherine HM

Laura Kingsley-Holmes said: "Shorely Scrumptious is the best traditional full English breakfast anywhere and a proper milky coffee." Jannette Heathfield also praised the Crescent Road cafe.

4. Shorely Scrumptious

Laura Kingsley-Holmes said: "Shorely Scrumptious is the best traditional full English breakfast anywhere and a proper milky coffee." Jannette Heathfield also praised the Crescent Road cafe. Photo: Katherine HM

