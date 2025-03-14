42 new businesses that opened in Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and Battle in 2024 and 2025

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 14th Mar 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 11:40 BST
The Hastings, St Leonards and Rother area has a fantastic range of independent traders.

Small businesses are vital for a healthy local economy and play a major role in creating the unique and vibrant character that make our communities so special.

Here’s some that we visited when they opened, reopened with new management, or celebrated an anniversary in 2024 and 2025.

Winifred's is located at The Courtyard on Hastings seafront. Pictured: Chef and owner Benjamin Cumberpatch. Photo by Justin L

Winifred's is located at The Courtyard on Hastings seafront. Pictured: Chef and owner Benjamin Cumberpatch. Photo by Justin L Photo: Staff : Justin L

New community cafe at Pebsham Community Hub in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. Pic: Staff

New community cafe at Pebsham Community Hub in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. Pic: Staff Photo: Justin L

Grand Pera Mediterranean Kitchen & Lounge at 8-9 Harold Place, Hastings. Pic: staff

Grand Pera Mediterranean Kitchen & Lounge at 8-9 Harold Place, Hastings. Pic: staff Photo: staff

The Woof Wag'n in East Beach Street, Hastings. Owner Shelley Plumb is pictured. Pic: Staff

The Woof Wag'n in East Beach Street, Hastings. Owner Shelley Plumb is pictured. Pic: Staff Photo: JL

