5 Littlehampton restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

So we’ve put together this list of the 5 Littlehampton restaurants chosen by Tripadvisor users in 2024 (the most recent awards).

Tripadvisor says: “Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

"So our Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.”

HAVE YOU READ? 14 Worthing restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

These eateries are listed in no particular order. Are your favourites on the list?

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Arun View Inn The Arun View Inn on Wharf Road has riverside views Photo: Google

2 . The Lamb at Angmering The Lamb at Angmering, is a grade II listed Hotel and Gastro Pub dating back to 1775. Photo: Google

3 . The Gravy Boat Located in Pier Road, Littlehampton, has a wide-ranging menu as well as carvery options Photo: Google

4 . 47 Mussel Row 47 Mussel Row is said to be an English gem by the River Arun Photo: Google