5 Littlehampton restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 14th May 2025, 11:17 BST
Tripadvisor gives its Travellers' Choice Award to the restaurants that customers love the most.

So we’ve put together this list of the 5 Littlehampton restaurants chosen by Tripadvisor users in 2024 (the most recent awards).

Tripadvisor says: “Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

"So our Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.”

These eateries are listed in no particular order. Are your favourites on the list?

The Arun View Inn on Wharf Road has riverside views

1. Arun View Inn

The Arun View Inn on Wharf Road has riverside views Photo: Google

The Lamb at Angmering, is a grade II listed Hotel and Gastro Pub dating back to 1775.

2. The Lamb at Angmering

The Lamb at Angmering, is a grade II listed Hotel and Gastro Pub dating back to 1775. Photo: Google

Located in Pier Road, Littlehampton, has a wide-ranging menu as well as carvery options

3. The Gravy Boat

Located in Pier Road, Littlehampton, has a wide-ranging menu as well as carvery options Photo: Google

47 Mussel Row is said to be an English gem by the River Arun

4. 47 Mussel Row

47 Mussel Row is said to be an English gem by the River Arun Photo: Google

