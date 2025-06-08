50-room hotel is part of plan to rebuild West Sussex Harvester restaurant that burned down

A formal plan to rebuild the Harvester restaurant that burned down in Littlehampton has been submitted to the council.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arun District Council received the planning application from Mitchells & Butlers, which owns the Harvester restaurant chain, on June 2, 2025.

Documents on the council’s planning portal show the owners want to rebuild the restaurant that burned down almost two years ago, as well as construct a ‘new 50 bed Innkeepers Collection Hotel building’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harvester, which was located in Coastguard Road, was demolished in October 2023 – two months after a devastating fire on August 10, 2023.

The blaze that destroyed the Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton back in 2023. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The blaze started in the kitchen and spread to the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured and everyone had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. Despite the heroic efforts from fire crews, the fire left most of the building destroyed.

Mitchells & Butlers have been approached for comment.