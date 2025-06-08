50-room hotel is part of plan to rebuild West Sussex Harvester restaurant that burned down
Arun District Council received the planning application from Mitchells & Butlers, which owns the Harvester restaurant chain, on June 2, 2025.
Documents on the council’s planning portal show the owners want to rebuild the restaurant that burned down almost two years ago, as well as construct a ‘new 50 bed Innkeepers Collection Hotel building’.
The Harvester, which was located in Coastguard Road, was demolished in October 2023 – two months after a devastating fire on August 10, 2023.
The blaze started in the kitchen and spread to the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured and everyone had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. Despite the heroic efforts from fire crews, the fire left most of the building destroyed.
Mitchells & Butlers have been approached for comment.
