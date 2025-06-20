The least expensive streets and addresses in Eastbourne based on sales over the last 5 years from 2020 have been revealed in new data.

Sales company Property Solvers said it tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Eastbourne postcodes.
Some of the cheapest streets include Homelatch House (BN21) (where 5 properties sold for an average of £71,000), Homegate House (BN21) (where 7 properties sold for an average of £76,785) and St Leonards Road (BN21) (where 17 properties sold for an average of £90,176).
Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales. It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, there were properties that sold for £63,000 and under on Kendal Close (BN23), Homegate House (BN23) and Homeglade House (BN23."
See below for the full list: