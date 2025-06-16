The least expensive streets and addresses in Hastings and St Leonards based on sales over the last 5 years from 2020 have been revealed in new data.

Sales company Property Solvers said it tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Hastings and St Leonards postcodes.

Some of the cheapest addresses include Hughenden Court (TN34) (where 9 properties sold for an average of £83,566), Marine Court (TN38) (where 15 properties sold for an average of £88,533) and Greeba Court (TN38) (where 9 properties sold for an average of £90,555). See below for the full list:

1 . Hughenden Court, Mount Pleasant Road.jpg Hughenden Court, Mount Pleasant Road. Area average sale price, £83,566. Number of Sales: 9 Photo: Google

2 . Marine Court, St Leonards-on-Sea.jpg Marine Court, St Leonards-on-Sea. Area average sale price, £88,533. Number of Sales: 15 Photo: Google

3 . Greeba Court, St Leonards-on-Sea.jpg Greeba Court, St Leonards-on-Sea. Area average sale price, £90,555. Number of Sales: 9 Photo: Google