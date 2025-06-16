9 least expensive streets and addresses in Hastings and St Leonards based on sales over the last 5 years from 2020

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 17:29 BST
The least expensive streets and addresses in Hastings and St Leonards based on sales over the last 5 years from 2020 have been revealed in new data.

Sales company Property Solvers said it tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Hastings and St Leonards postcodes.

Some of the cheapest addresses include Hughenden Court (TN34) (where 9 properties sold for an average of £83,566), Marine Court (TN38) (where 15 properties sold for an average of £88,533) and Greeba Court (TN38) (where 9 properties sold for an average of £90,555). See below for the full list:

See also: Hastings 9 most expensive streets based on sales over the last 5 years from 2020

Eastbourne 10 most expensive streets based on sales over the last 5 years from 2020

Hughenden Court, Mount Pleasant Road. Area average sale price, £83,566. Number of Sales: 9

1. Hughenden Court, Mount Pleasant Road.jpg

Hughenden Court, Mount Pleasant Road. Area average sale price, £83,566. Number of Sales: 9 Photo: Google

Marine Court, St Leonards-on-Sea. Area average sale price, £88,533. Number of Sales: 15

2. Marine Court, St Leonards-on-Sea.jpg

Marine Court, St Leonards-on-Sea. Area average sale price, £88,533. Number of Sales: 15 Photo: Google

Greeba Court, St Leonards-on-Sea. Area average sale price, £90,555. Number of Sales: 9

3. Greeba Court, St Leonards-on-Sea.jpg

Greeba Court, St Leonards-on-Sea. Area average sale price, £90,555. Number of Sales: 9 Photo: Google

Havelock Road, Hastings. Area average sale price, £95,149. Number of Sales: 40

4. Havelock Road, Hastings.jpg

Havelock Road, Hastings. Area average sale price, £95,149. Number of Sales: 40 Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsSt Leonards
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice