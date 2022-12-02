Edit Account-Sign Out
Bargain hunters love supermarket chain Lidl's 'Middle of Lidl' aisle

9 'Middle of Lidl' bargains you didn't know you needed - until now

Bargain-bagging shoppers love the middle aisle of supermarket chain Lidl.

By Sarah Page
7 hours ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 11:30am

And the newly-opened store in Billingshurst has seen a surge of shoppers heading for the ‘Middle of Lidl’ where seemingly random weekly bargains are on offer with everything from a set of spanners to sparkly slippers.

Here we take a look at some of the goodies available on the middle aisle at all Lidl stores from Thursday (December 8) that you might not know you needed – until now.

1. Middle of Lidl bargains

Harry Potter wall clock, priced £9.99

2. Middle of Lidl bargains

Neck and shoulder heating pad - yours for £17.99

3. Middle of Lidl bargains

Paladone gaming lights - on sale for £13.99

4. Middle of Lidl bargains

Kids' Minecraft socks - three pairs for £2.99

