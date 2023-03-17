Mother's Day is just two days away and what better way to show your appreciation than with a beautiful bouquet of flowers?
If you're in Worthing, there are plenty of great places to buy flowers for this special occasion. Here are some suggestions.
1. Mother's Day
Florists at Greenfingers celebrating British Flowers Week Photo: Rachel Matthews
2. Mother's Day
Greenfingers at 132 Montague Street, Worthing, is a family-run flower shop that celebrated its 35th anniversary in October 2022 Photo: Rachel Matthews
3. Mother's Day
Flowers4 in Oxford Road, Worthing, offers flowers with real wow factor and a fabulous friendly service Photo: Google
4. Mother's Day
Stella's Florist in Cricketers Parade, Broadwater, is a family-run business that has been open for more than 50 years Photo: Google