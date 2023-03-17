Edit Account-Sign Out
9 of the best places to buy flowers for Mother's Day in Worthing

Mother's Day is just two days away and what better way to show your appreciation than with a beautiful bouquet of flowers?

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:05 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 17:08 GMT

If you're in Worthing, there are plenty of great places to buy flowers for this special occasion. Here are some suggestions.

Florists at Greenfingers celebrating British Flowers Week

Florists at Greenfingers celebrating British Flowers Week Photo: Rachel Matthews

Greenfingers at 132 Montague Street, Worthing, is a family-run flower shop that celebrated its 35th anniversary in October 2022

Greenfingers at 132 Montague Street, Worthing, is a family-run flower shop that celebrated its 35th anniversary in October 2022

Flowers4 in Oxford Road, Worthing, offers flowers with real wow factor and a fabulous friendly service

Flowers4 in Oxford Road, Worthing, offers flowers with real wow factor and a fabulous friendly service

Stella's Florist in Cricketers Parade, Broadwater, is a family-run business that has been open for more than 50 years

Stella's Florist in Cricketers Parade, Broadwater, is a family-run business that has been open for more than 50 years

