A plan to rebuild a West Sussex restaurant after fire and build a new hotel will create 60 jobs

Plans have been submitted to rebuild a restaurant that burned down last year, and build a 50-room hotel on the site.

The planning application for the Harvester site in Coastguard Road was submitted to Arun District Council on June 2.

Documents on the council’s planning portal show owners Mitchells & Butlers want to rebuild the restaurant that burned down almost two years ago, as well as construct a ‘new 50 bed Innkeepers Collection Hotel building’.

This week, the firm provided more details about the plans. A spokesperson for Harvester said: "We are delighted to confirm that we have placed an application to create a new Harvester and a 50 bedroom Innkeepers Collection hotel at Littlehampton.

The Littlehampton Harvester fire in 2023. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

"This will be a significant investment and will create around 60 new jobs for local people.

"As the planning process can be unpredictable, it is very difficult at this stage to provide a firm timeline. However, we are committed to progressing the project as quickly as possible and will keep the community updated as we move forward."

The blaze started in the kitchen and spread to the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured and everyone had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. Despite the heroic efforts from fire crews, the fire left most of the building destroyed.